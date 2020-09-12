Cerity Partners LLC Increases Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 200.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after buying an additional 40,784,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after acquiring an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after acquiring an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095,867 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 268.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,987,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $344,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,715 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,721,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,528. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $87.79. The company has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 70.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.03 and its 200-day moving average is $81.80.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EW. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,348 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $236,603.16. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $4,680,594.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 397,702 shares of company stock valued at $29,215,388. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

