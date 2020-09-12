Cerity Partners LLC Sells 110,512 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,512 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,477,000 after purchasing an additional 97,606 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 167,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.82. 380,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,310. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $53.42 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.89.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

