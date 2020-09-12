Cerity Partners LLC Sells 144,740 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Cerity Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 76.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 44,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144,740 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Altria Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 330,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,802 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,755,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,154,000 after acquiring an additional 88,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Altria Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, June 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.36.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.59. 9,273,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,403,237. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.46. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $51.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

