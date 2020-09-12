Cerity Partners LLC Sells 174 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,259 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 140.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 19.0% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 263 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 500.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 264 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $293.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

UNH stock traded down $3.12 on Friday, hitting $301.48. 3,085,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,536,372. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $324.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $311.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.07.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.28 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $62.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 14th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

In related news, CFO John F. Rex sold 22,174 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.43, for a total transaction of $6,839,126.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,684,750.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total transaction of $3,856,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,522 shares of company stock worth $39,886,448 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.