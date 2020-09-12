Cerity Partners LLC Sells 640 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.8% in the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 21.3% in the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $7,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,143,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,927,506.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 19,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $988,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 243,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,670,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 197,846 shares of company stock worth $10,362,646 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.35. 8,968,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,339,758. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.84. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $13.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

MS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Sunday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.32.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

