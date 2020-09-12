Cerity Partners LLC Trims Position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,129,000. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 1.8% in the second quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 70.5% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter valued at $11,285,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb by 11.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CB shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Chubb from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $132.00 to $114.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

CB stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $120.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,766,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.74. The firm has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.64. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

