Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Cerity Partners LLC trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 87,094 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,816,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,615 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after acquiring an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 26,417,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,180,000 after acquiring an additional 484,080 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 10,338,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,669,000 after purchasing an additional 199,886 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 34,838,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,752,976. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 123.39 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.71 and its 200 day moving average is $27.85.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

