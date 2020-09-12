ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CHX. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $10.50 to $12.60 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChampionX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ChampionX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.27.

ChampionX stock opened at $8.85 on Tuesday. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.20.

ChampionX (NYSE:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 69.70%. The firm had revenue of $298.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChampionX will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,578,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,563,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,413,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,054,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,932,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ChampionX

As of June 3, 2020, ChampionX Holding Inc was acquired by Apergy Corporation. Championx Holding Inc engages in upstream business. The company offers technology-driven chemistry programs and value-enabling solutions and services to the global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It provides reservoir management, onshore and offshore production, midstream management, and water capabilities.

