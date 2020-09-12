Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. Change Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.24-0.28 EPS.

NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHNG shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Change Healthcare from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Change Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.31.

Change Healthcare Company Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Featured Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.