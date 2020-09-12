Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.24-0.28 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.22. Change Healthcare also updated its Q2 2021
Pre-Market guidance to 0.24-0.28 EPS.
NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $14.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63. Change Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.18 and a twelve month high of $17.57.
Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 4.34% and a positive return on equity of 14.93%. On average, analysts predict that Change Healthcare will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.
Change Healthcare Company Profile
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
