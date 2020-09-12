Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $41,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CHTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,890,000 after acquiring an additional 105,169 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after acquiring an additional 222,339 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,647,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,929,000 after acquiring an additional 70,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,320,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,685,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $601.52. The stock had a trading volume of 860,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 830,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $598.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $524.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Charter Communications Inc has a one year low of $345.67 and a one year high of $629.52.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO John Bickham sold 9,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $4,902,375.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,827 shares of company stock valued at $63,786,641. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $619.17.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

