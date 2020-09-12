Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,269 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $47,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on CHTR shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.17.

In related news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total value of $4,040,383.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,367,580.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO John Bickham sold 75,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.75, for a total transaction of $43,032,763.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,827 shares of company stock valued at $63,786,641 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $601.52. 860,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,376. The business’s 50 day moving average is $598.20 and its 200-day moving average is $524.01. Charter Communications Inc has a 1-year low of $345.67 and a 1-year high of $629.52. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. Charter Communications had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

See Also: What is net income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.