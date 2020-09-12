Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 110,800 shares, a decrease of 77.0% from the August 15th total of 482,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.6 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on CGIFF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.10.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of CGIFF stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $4.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $8.82.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.