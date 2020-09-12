Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Barclays

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CHWY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Wedbush reissued a buy rating on shares of Chewy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.56.

NYSE CHWY opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a PE ratio of -79.13 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.49. Chewy has a fifty-two week low of $20.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Chewy’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 72,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total transaction of $3,432,700.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,584,461.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $5,086,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,480,017 shares of company stock worth $76,057,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Chewy by 17,783.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,512,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,945 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the first quarter worth approximately $50,437,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,083,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,663 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 79.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,296,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 449.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,109,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,594,000 after buying an additional 907,589 shares during the period. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

