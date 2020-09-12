Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
NYSE CHWY opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84.
In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,480,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,057,999 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Chewy Company Profile
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
