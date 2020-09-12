Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Chewy updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q3 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NYSE CHWY opened at $53.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of -97.83 and a beta of -0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49. Chewy has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $74.84.

Get Chewy alerts:

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 34,288 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.64, for a total value of $1,633,480.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,483.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 70,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total value of $4,316,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,084.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,480,017 shares of company stock valued at $76,057,999 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura raised their price objective on Chewy from $40.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Chewy from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.56.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.