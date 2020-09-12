China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Shares of China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Feihe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46.

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

