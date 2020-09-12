China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Shares of China Feihe Limited (OTCMKTS:CFEIY) dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.50 and last traded at $21.70. Approximately 201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of China Feihe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.46.

About China Feihe (OTCMKTS:CFEIY)

China Feihe Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes infant milk formula products in Mainland China and the United States. The company offers a range of dairy products, adult milk powders, liquid milk products, goat milk infant formula and soybean powder, and other products.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for China Feihe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Feihe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit