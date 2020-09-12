China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) Shares Bought by Sylebra Capital Ltd

Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group – (NYSE:COE) by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 523,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206,450 shares during the period. China Online Education Group makes up about 0.4% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in China Online Education Group were worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,121,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,801,000 after acquiring an additional 339,186 shares during the period. Indus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Online Education Group by 246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 124,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 88,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of China Online Education Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

COE stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $19.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,938. The company has a market cap of $402.37 million, a P/E ratio of 40.23 and a beta of -0.96. China Online Education Group – has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $37.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.45 and its 200 day moving average is $24.84.

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $69.85 million for the quarter. China Online Education Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%.

COE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of China Online Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut China Online Education Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About China Online Education Group

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers.

