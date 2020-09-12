Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.13

Chorus Ltd (ASX:CNU) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.127 per share on Monday, October 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of A$6.88 and a 200 day moving average price of A$6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.42, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

In related news, insider Prudence (Prue) Flacks acquired 4,650 shares of Chorus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.45 ($6.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,278.55 ($28,056.11).

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

