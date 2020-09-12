Cigna Investments Inc. New Buys 2,084 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 104,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 9.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,799,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $231,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $3.97 on Friday, reaching $153.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,235,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,579. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $155.48. The company has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. BMO Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Standpoint Research cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Caterpillar from $120.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.05.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.