Cigna Investments Inc. New Grows Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 471 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.2% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the second quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 486 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $3.06 on Friday, hitting $702.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,521. The firm has a market cap of $82.57 billion, a PE ratio of 73.87, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.97. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.50 and a 1-year high of $778.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $699.59 and its 200 day moving average is $578.32.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 13.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 17,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.49, for a total value of $9,935,145.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,269 shares in the company, valued at $20,628,018.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,830 shares of company stock valued at $30,439,933 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $680.52.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

