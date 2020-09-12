Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Humana by 426.7% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 79 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 34.2% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Humana from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Humana from $397.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Humana from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.05.

Humana stock traded down $2.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $391.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 549,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $408.47 and its 200 day moving average is $372.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.89. Humana Inc has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $431.12.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.34 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

