Cigna Investments Inc. New Purchases 3,690 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,690 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,115,670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,359,392,000 after buying an additional 3,925,501 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,970,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,086,307,000 after purchasing an additional 108,372 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 16,342,040 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $748,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,742 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,977,988 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,645,853 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $669,868,000 after purchasing an additional 123,740 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total value of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.00. The stock had a trading volume of 9,201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,663,686. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.32. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $36.64 and a one year high of $69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 38.81%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Applied Materials from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine lowered Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Applied Materials from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.38.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

