Clariant (VTX:CLN) Given a CHF 19.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 19.20 price target on Clariant (VTX:CLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Clariant has a 1-year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1-year high of CHF 29.48.

About Clariant

Clariant AG is a Switzerland-based producer of specialty chemicals. It operates through four business areas: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources, and Plastics and Coatings. The Care Chemicals business area produces ingredients for laundry detergents, fabric softeners, disinfectants and dishwashing detergents, as well as plasticizers, de-icing fluids for aircrafts and runways, and special solvents.

