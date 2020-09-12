Clariant (VTX:CLN) Given a CHF 19.20 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 19.20 price target on Clariant (VTX:CLN) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Clariant has a 1-year low of CHF 18.27 and a 1-year high of CHF 29.48.
