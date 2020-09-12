Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 941,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,833 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $42,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth $227,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 25.3% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 17.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola by 25.6% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $1.06 on Friday, reaching $51.06. 18,266,354 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,809,523. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.37. The company has a market cap of $214.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 77.73%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.05.

In other news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 98,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $4,796,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,227,879. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

