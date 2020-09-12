Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,723 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 68.5% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 59.1% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.67. 18,290,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $47.74. The company has a market capitalization of $201.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average is $39.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.