Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Position Increased by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,401 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 99,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $4,268,858.44. Also, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $175,089.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,281. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.41.

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 18,290,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,156,006. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The firm has a market cap of $201.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.85.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The cable giant reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $23.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

