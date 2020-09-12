COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CODYY) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of CODYY opened at $8.33 on Tuesday. COMPAGNIE DE ST/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through Innovative Materials Sector, Construction Products Sector, and Building Distribution Sector segments. The company offers flat glass and high-performance materials; and insulation and gypsum products, industrial mortars, and pipe and exterior products.

