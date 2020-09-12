Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $3.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $22.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CRBP. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.90.

Shares of CRBP stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $199.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $9.78.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,428,000 after buying an additional 513,687 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 117,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 76,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

