County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of County Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICBK opened at $18.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. County Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.55 and a 12 month high of $27.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.10.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $12.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.72 million. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 8.87%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that County Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.86%.

In related news, President Timothy J. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,003 shares of company stock valued at $180,060. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in County Bancorp during the second quarter worth $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of County Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

County Bancorp Company Profile

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. The company accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

