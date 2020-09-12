Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €40.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on 1COV. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Covestro and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Covestro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €42.81 ($50.37).

ETR:1COV opened at €42.98 ($50.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €38.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €33.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.67, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.83. Covestro has a 1 year low of €23.54 ($27.69) and a 1 year high of €48.18 ($56.68).

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

