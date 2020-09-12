Cream Trading 27% Lower This Week (CRM)

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Cream coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Cryptohub, YoBit and Cryptopia. Cream has a total market capitalization of $21,683.21 and $3.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cream has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00050966 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00764030 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10,436.50 or 1.00618109 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.01673181 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00012439 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00138733 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006126 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Cream Profile

CRM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official message board is cream.technology . Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cream Coin Trading

Cream can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Cryptohub and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

