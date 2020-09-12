Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) Stake Lifted by Phoenician Capital LLC

Phoenician Capital LLC grew its holdings in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 64.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises 6.8% of Phoenician Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Phoenician Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Credit Acceptance worth $10,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CACC. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Acceptance in the 1st quarter valued at about $621,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Credit Acceptance by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Donald A. Foss sold 6,175 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.45, for a total transaction of $2,787,703.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,753,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,495,232.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenda J. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of Credit Acceptance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $1,026,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,329 shares of company stock worth $13,529,755. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CACC. ValuEngine cut Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Credit Acceptance from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Credit Acceptance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Credit Acceptance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.86.

NASDAQ CACC traded down $5.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.85. The stock had a trading volume of 301,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,935. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52-week low of $199.00 and a 52-week high of $539.00. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 21.20, a current ratio of 21.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.55.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.36 by ($2.96). The company had revenue of $406.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.72 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.64% and a net margin of 21.79%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

