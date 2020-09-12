Credit Suisse Group Increases New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Price Target to $28.00

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) had its price target hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $16.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NFE has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub raised New Fortress Energy from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on New Fortress Energy from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Fortress Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners assumed coverage on New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.90.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $31.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.22. New Fortress Energy has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $39.09.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.09). New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 11.28% and a negative net margin of 55.38%. Equities analysts expect that New Fortress Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. New Fortress Energy’s payout ratio is currently -24.69%.

In related news, Director C. William Griffin purchased 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $462,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 324,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,098,012. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Mack purchased 12,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.78 per share, for a total transaction of $278,941.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,275,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,050,377.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 26,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,312 shares in the last quarter. 37.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

