Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NRZ. ValuEngine cut New Residential Investment from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus upgraded New Residential Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded New Residential Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of New Residential Investment in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on New Residential Investment from $17.00 to $9.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.09.

Shares of NRZ opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.32% and a negative net margin of 74.42%. The firm had revenue of $115.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.87 million. Analysts forecast that New Residential Investment will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Alan L. Tyson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $77,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 149,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,499.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 342,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 21,119 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 214,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 107,293 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,518 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares in the last quarter. 45.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

