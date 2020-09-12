Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Trading Up 3.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD)’s stock price was up 3.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $39.65 and last traded at $39.64. Approximately 2,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 2,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.37.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.67.

Croda International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:COIHD)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

