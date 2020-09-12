CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $85.00.

CureVac B.V. Company Profile

CureVac B.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid. The company's lead clinical programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various types of solid tumors; and CV7202, which is investigating in a Phase I clinical trial for vaccination against rabies.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit