CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CureVac B.V. (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CVAC opened at $52.68 on Tuesday. CureVac B.V. has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $85.00.
CureVac B.V. Company Profile
Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for CureVac B.V. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac B.V. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.