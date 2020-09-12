DA Davidson Increases Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $130.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Freshpet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $75.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Freshpet from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $89.42.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $108.41 on Tuesday. Freshpet has a 12-month low of $40.79 and a 12-month high of $116.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,084.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.36.

In other Freshpet news, VP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 89,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,344,910.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $610,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $366,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 48,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,162,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 17.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,560,000 after purchasing an additional 316,208 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 25.0% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 19.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the first quarter worth $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

