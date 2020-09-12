Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Coverage Initiated at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Daimler from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daimler from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Daimler from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DDAIF opened at $54.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. Daimler has a 12 month low of $22.75 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

