Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Cut to “Hold” at Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities lowered shares of Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Pareto Securities currently has $1.60 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diana Shipping from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. Diana Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15. The stock has a market cap of $126.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The shipping company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 67.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.94 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diana Shipping will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Diana Shipping by 3.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,486,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 125,456 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 105.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 33,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 17,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping during the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors own 25.34% of the company’s stock.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it operated a fleet of 48 dry bulk carriers comprising 20 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.