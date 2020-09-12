Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

DIV stock traded down C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,656. The company has a quick ratio of 6.41, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44. The stock has a market cap of $234.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -296.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$6.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.39 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIV shares. Pi Financial decreased their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

About Diversified Royalty

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

