Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on September 30th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

DIV stock traded down C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$1.78. The company had a trading volume of 146,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.85 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.50, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.60. The company has a market cap of $234.31 million and a P/E ratio of -296.67. Diversified Royalty has a 1 year low of C$1.17 and a 1 year high of C$3.44.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$6.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

DIV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.75 price target on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on Diversified Royalty from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

