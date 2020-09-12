Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dominion Energy is gaining from steady investments, contribution from organic and inorganic assets, cost management, revenue decoupling, along with additions to the existing customer base. Dominion’s decision to sell Gas Transmission & Storage operations to Berkshire for $9.7 billion will help it in the transition toward regulated operations and buying back shares. The company has ample liquidity to meet near-term debt obligations. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, its decision to discontinue the Atlantic Coast Pipeline after investing billions of dollars in the same over the last six years will adversely impact prospects. The inherent risks of operating nuclear power plants and any failure by third-party producers to supply natural gas to Dominion could adversely impact profitability.”

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on D. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 107.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.37 and its 200-day moving average is $79.28. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $57.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.68%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of D. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Canandaigua National Corp bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,503,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.4% in the second quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,164,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,232,000 after buying an additional 718,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

