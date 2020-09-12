Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 137,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $27,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ecolab by 150.0% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 5,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $1,169,059.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,066,197.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ECL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $177.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Ecolab from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $197.84 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Gabelli lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.69.

ECL stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,285. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $197.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.61 billion, a PE ratio of -69.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a positive return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

