Elbit Imaging Ltd (OTCMKTS:EMITF) Short Interest Update

Elbit Imaging Ltd (OTCMKTS:EMITF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 77.4% from the August 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Elbit Imaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS EMITF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,840. Elbit Imaging has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Elbit Imaging Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in medical industries and plots sale businesses in India, and Central and Eastern Europe. It is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of treatment-oriented medical systems, including magnetic resonance imaging for the purpose of performing noninvasive treatments in human beings; and products designated for certain cancer diseases.

