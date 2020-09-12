Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
ENLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.
Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.88. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.
About Enlivex Therapeutics
Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.
