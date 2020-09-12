Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

ENLV has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enlivex Therapeutics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

Enlivex Therapeutics stock opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.88. Enlivex Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $44.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,086,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $155,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enlivex Therapeutics

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.