Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2020

Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.39 and last traded at $41.49. Approximately 9,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $42.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Esoterica NextG Economy ETF (BATS:WUGI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

