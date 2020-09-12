Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) Shares Acquired by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,638,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,738,000 after acquiring an additional 688,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,146,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,784,000 after purchasing an additional 348,208 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,331,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,180,000 after purchasing an additional 593,974 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,270,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,136,000 after purchasing an additional 98,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 280.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,505,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Estee Lauder Companies news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.29, for a total transaction of $2,855,747.45. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 9,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.28, for a total transaction of $2,060,126.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,768,634.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 372,567 shares of company stock worth $81,248,019. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $158.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $227.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. DA Davidson raised shares of Estee Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.52.

NYSE EL traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 851,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,247. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $137.01 and a twelve month high of $224.23. The firm has a market cap of $77.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $207.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.72.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 34.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.60%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

