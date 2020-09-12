Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches Market Cap of $373,930.20

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $373,930.20 and $6,590.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded 6.8% higher against the dollar. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009669 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00119079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00045554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.70 or 0.00266579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.37 or 0.01601199 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000314 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00202833 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

Ethereum Gold’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.ethereumgold.info . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

