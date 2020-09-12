Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) is Sylebra Capital Ltd’s 4th Largest Position

Sylebra Capital Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,507,275 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,414 shares during the period. Everbridge accounts for 6.5% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $208,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

In other Everbridge news, EVP James Totton sold 21,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $3,251,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.19, for a total transaction of $969,927.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,085 shares of company stock worth $9,905,298 over the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Everbridge in a report on Friday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $119.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Everbridge from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

EVBG traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $117.57. 486,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,350. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.38. Everbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $59.85 and a 1-year high of $165.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.52 and a beta of 0.46.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.27. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.20% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $65.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everbridge Inc will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

