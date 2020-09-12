Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRT. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Diamond Eagle Acquisition in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamond Eagle Acquisition presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Diamond Eagle Acquisition alerts:

NYSE VRT opened at $16.95 on Tuesday. Diamond Eagle Acquisition has a 52 week low of $4.75 and a 52 week high of $17.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.59.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NYSE:VRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Diamond Eagle Acquisition will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Vpe Holdings, Llc sold 23,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $350,750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Diamond Eagle Acquisition Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp (NYSE: GSAH) is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting merger, stock purchase or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company is sponsored by an affiliate of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc and David M. Cote. The company’s strategy is to identify and complete its initial business combination with a business in the diversified industrial sector, which includes, among others, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial Services, Chemicals, Home & Building Products, Building & Construction, Capital Goods, Packaging and Supply Chain, that stands to benefit from Mr.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Eagle Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.