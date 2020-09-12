Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,122,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,440,000 after purchasing an additional 330,804 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,753,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,901,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 548,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after purchasing an additional 217,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,317,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,958,000 after buying an additional 183,759 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $105.60. 116,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,230. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $66.95 and a 12-month high of $112.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.04.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

